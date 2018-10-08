Corrie's Lucy-Jo Hudson finally confirms romance with new boyfriend Lewis Devine – see photo Lucy and her ex-husband Alan Halsall share a five-year-old daughter together

Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson has delighted fans after finally confirming her romance with her new boyfriend Lewis Devine. The actress, who split from husband Alan Halsall in May, shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the couple as she wished her actor boyfriend a happy birthday. "How are you mine?" she wrote. "I am beyond lucky to have found you baby @lewisdevine! Happy Birthday. You are one of the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most talented... and beautiful souls I've ever met! I can't wait to celebrate this special day with you.... love you gorgeous xxx."

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, which showed Lewis and Lucy-Jo cuddling and beaming at the camera. "You look truly happy, you deserve it," one follower replied, while a second wrote: "Lovely to see you smile again." Other commented on how gorgeous and stunning the pair looked.

Lucy-Jo Hudson and her new boyfriend Lewis Devine

Lucy-Jo and her husband Alan split for a second time in May, with the actress announcing: "I can confirm that Al and I are in the process of divorcing. We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna. We would appreciate privacy so that we can focus on Sienna's continued happiness."

Their daughter Sienna turned five in September, with Lucy-Jo taking to Instagram to share some gorgeous family snaps. One photo showed the actress, her daughter, Lewis and another little girl posing at a fun fair. "This one @lewisdevine #love #ourgirls #familydayout," Lucy-Jo wrote. She followed it up with a group photo that again featured Lewis.

Lucy-Jo, pictured with daughter Sienna, split from her ex-husband in May

Lucy-Jo and her ex-husband Alan met on the set of Coronation Street in 2002 before marrying in 2009. They previously separated in April 2016, but confirmed they had reconciled just weeks later. At the time, the couple released a joint statement, saying they had shared "many wonderful years together" and emphasising that their daughter's "continued happiness" remained their top priority.

