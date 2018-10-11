Michelle Keegan is unrecognisable in hilarious throwback snaps She’s changed so much!

We’re not used to seeing Michelle Keegan looking anything other than flawless, having become known for her effortless style and glamorous beauty looks. But the Our Girl star showed her transformation – and sense of humour – in a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, looking like we’ve never seen her before.

The 31-year-old took to social media to wish one of her best friends a happy birthday, and she dug out some old gems for her messages on Instagram Stories, including a photo of herself dressed up in 50s attire. The photo showed a much younger Michelle wearing cat eye glasses, with a shiny headband and white scarf tied around her neck. She smiled while wrapping her arm around her friend’s shoulder, who was dressed in similar fancy dress.

Michelle Keegan shared hilarious throwback photos on Instagram

Another photo, meanwhile, showed Michelle looking almost unrecognisable dressed as a cowboy, complete with an oversized hat and fake moustache. “Happy birthday to my bestie. So happy to have 20 years of memories with you by my side,” the actress captioned the photos.

Michelle has become known for her sense of style, and rarely puts a foot wrong in the fashion stakes. But she’s not afraid to poke fun at how she used to look when she was younger, and previously joked about her childhood hairstyle at the beginning of the summer after an old school photo resurfaced on Twitter.

The actress looked almost unrecognisable dressed as a cowboy

The actress, who was seen posing in her school uniform with a friend, joked about her hair by saying she was rocking a "spider fringe". Michelle attended St Patrick's Roman Catholic High School in Manchester during the nineties. In another snap, Michelle could be seen enjoying a night out at a club. "@b_hatch @MrsSkildo Mr Smiths back in the day!!!! Hahahaha!! Look at Precky in the background there raving," she tweeted.

