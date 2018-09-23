This is how Mark Wright keeps wife Michelle Keegan close Mark and Michelle have been doing long-distance for quite a while

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan know about the strains of being in a long-distance relationship all too well, but Mark has now revealed the cute way he keeps his wife close to his heart wherever he is in the world! The 31-year-old presenter, who is currently carving a successful presenting career in LA while Michelle continues acting in the UK, shared a personal photo that he carries around with him on his travels. The Polaroid picture, which he keeps safe in his wallet, shows Mark and Michelle embracing. Alongside the image he shared of the special item, he tagged his wife and wrote: "Never too far." Awww, how sweet. Mark also shared photos and videos of him FaceTiming his friends and family - including his mum and dad, confessing how much he misses them all.

The sweet photo that Mark keeps with him at all times

Mark, who has been married to Michelle for three years, had previously revealed the difficulties of continuing a long-distance marriage. Speaking to the Daily Mail in July, the former Strictly star said: "My wife's not in town the whole time, she's back and forward and I'm back and forward, so that's not the easiest," before adding: "But we make it work and it's quite fun in certain ways because it keeps it fun that we are constantly in different places." Mark is currently interviewing an array of A-list stars in his role as a reporter on the Extra TV channel in America, while Michelle is living in the pair's Essex home or filming abroad for the BBC hit drama Our Girl.

Michelle also recently won the Best Actress Award at the annual TV Choice Awards for her role in Our Girl. Taking to social media after the event, Michelle shared a video on Instagram stories of her clutching the award and thanking her fans for voting for her. She wrote over the screen: "Love you guys". Although the 31-year-old attending the awards without Mark, the couple make time to visit each other throughout the year and split their time between America and the UK.

