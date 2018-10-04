Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field devastated after sad death: 'I feel broken' The X Factor judge was devastated at the sudden loss

Ayda Field has been left devastated following the death of a beloved family member, her pet cat of 17 years Rocco. The X Factor judge announced her sad loss on Instagram in a heartfelt tribute accompanied by a photograph of her cat, revealing just how much Rocco meant to her and how she felt broken as a result of his passing. She told her followers: "I've just lost my cat of 17 years tonight. Rocco was my best mate...he slept above my head every night and was my protector and my buddy through many adventures. I am devastated. I feel broken."

Ayda Field mourned the death of her pet cat Rocco

The mother-of-three continued to explain her touching reason for sharing the post. "Just thought I would share. So much of social media shows the best of moments, not the lows. Just thought I would share with anyone who might be feeling sad too," she said. Robbie William's wife concluded her post with a touching message to Rocco. She wrote: "And Rocco, I hope your journey to the stars is as epic and amazing as you are. Please always watch out for me and love me from afar. I promise to always love you and hold you tight in my heart. RIP Rocco. #foreverandalways."

Robbie and Ayda welcomed their third child last month

The sad loss follows shortly after Ayda and husband Robbie William announced some far happier news. At the beginning of September, the celebrity couple revealed that they had welcomed their third child, daughter Coco Josephine, via a surrogate. Revealing the news and the reason for them keeping it a secret, Ayda told her followers: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

