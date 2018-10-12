Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy perfectly behaved at royal wedding rehearsal: details The six-year-old is a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's little girl Teddy has a starring role in Princess Eugenie's wedding later today, and the sweet six-year-old has been loving every moment. According to groom Jack Brooksbank, the daughter of the former Take That star was impeccably behaved and very "sweet" at the trial run which took place on Thursday afternoon.

Eugenie and Jack will marry in Windsor later today

Jack and Robbie's wife Ayda were united with each other at the plush five star hotel they were both staying at on the eve of 2018's second royal wedding, and the best pals were clearly excited to see each other. "Jack and Ayda caught up later that night and he told her how sweet Teddy had been," a source exclusively told HELLO! magazine. "Ayda was laughing about the need to pop to M&S to pick up some Percy Pig sweeties," the source added, "presumably in case of bribing emergencies!"

Little Theodora and her brother Charlton were both tucked up early in bed the night before Teddy's starring moment, after enjoying dinner in the hotel lobby. And parents-of-three, Robbie and Ayda, won't have their hands too full today, as they've brought Ayda's mum Gwen with them to enjoy the festivities and help look after the children.

The couple's daughter Teddy will be a bridesmaid

"Jack and Gwen are clearly very close too and he gave her a huge bear hug as they met each other by the hotel bar. As Jack left to go to his room he yelled out across the lobby how much he loved both Gwen and Ayda, it was very sweet."

The happy couple's love story

Teddy will join Princess Charlotte as one of six bridesmaids at the royal wedding. Prince George will be one of the two pageboys walking down the aisle behind his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

