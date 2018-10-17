Seann Walsh and Katya Jones reveal unexpected Strictly twist leaving rehearsals - see photos Katya broke her social media silence on the same day

Strictly Come Dancing stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were spotted leaving rehearsals on Wednesday, and they were carrying two items which might give something away about their next dance on Saturday. The pair - who will be performing the Quickstep to Jake Bugg's Lightning Bolt on the live show - had two guitars with them! Seann carried the pink and red instruments before putting them in the boot of the car. Does this mean that Katya and Seann are going to play some guitar for the audience as part of their performance? The pair are certainly going from strength to strength in the competition, after receiving positive responses for their energetic Charleston in the previous week's show - Shirely Ballas even gave them an eight! Adding another surprising element to their next performance - like playing musical instruments - might just put them ahead in the game.

Seann and Katya leave rehearsals

Earlier in the day, Katya also posted a photo of Seann playing the pink guitar, along with the caption: "No guitars have been smashed YET." But there was no video evidence to show that he can actually play it well! This was the first time Katya had posted about Seann on social media since their scandalous kiss was photographed and published in a national newspaper earlier in October. On Saturday night's Strictly, there was no mention of Katya and Seann's kiss as the show went on as normal.

Katya and Seann with their guitars!

Meanwhile, Seann's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphreys has also spoken out on social media since releasing a statement about the end of her relationship. Taking to her Instagram page, the TV actress shared a picture of Beyoncé from her music video of Hold Up. In the caption, she wrote: "She's back! #takenoutthetrash #andtookthecat." We doubt she'll be tuning in to see how the guitars will be used in Saturday night's dance!

