Petra Ecclestone reveals how her daughter Lavinia inspired her to launch a treatment centre for children on the autism spectrum

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, billionaire heiress Petra Ecclestone talks about the importance of keeping her children grounded. "They understand that they're fortunate compared to other people", she says. "They're polite and respectful. And I really believe that love is the most important thing you can give to a child. That matters so much more than money".

Of the subject of wealth, she adds, "I learned from an early age that people are greedy, and they'll do things for money…My dad told me not to trust people, and I guess that's a protective mechanism".

Petra credits Lavinia, five, and three-year-old twins Andrew and James for helping her through the emotional fallout following the highly-publicised divorce from art dealer James Stunt. "I think it was the kids that made me cope. I didn't have the option of lying in bed, being depressed and feeling sorry for myself. I had to wake up for them. They kind of pushed me through it," LA-based Petra tells HELLO! ahead of planning a trip back to London to launch Petra's Place, a new centre for children on the autistic spectrum.

In the interview she also talks of finding new romance with Sam Palmer, a friend of her sister Tamara's husband, Jay Rutland. "Life comes in unexpected waves and turns. And luckily I've found someone amazing… I was totally not expecting it. I honestly thought I'd just be single for the rest of my life."

On the extraordinary bond she shares with her sister, she says, "It's funny because we are so close, but we are completely different people. It's like, 'how are we even sisters?' Tamara's very organised. She knows everything that she's doing six months in advance. I drive her mad because with me everything's last minute."

The interview comes ahead of the launch of Petra's Place, a treatment centre for children on the autism spectrum, that opens on London's Fulham Road later this month.

Petra's daughter Lavinia was diagnosed with global developmental delay as a toddler. "She had difficulties… she was delayed in every single way. Lavinia doesn't have autism, but I learned that children who are diagnosed in the UK often have a hard time accessing early intervention treatments, which are so important", she says. "As a parent, you just want the best for your child. And it isn't right that some families can't get the support they deserve".

When asked if she'd like to have more children of her own, she tells HELLO!, "It's always been a dream of mine to adopt. Maybe have a few more of my own, too. Tamara is happy with just one child, but I've always envisaged having a big family… I think 5 or 6 would be a good number."

For more information on the Petra Ecclestone Foundation or to purchase a t-shirt by Mr Brainwash to fund Petra's Place in Fulham visit www.petrasplace.co.uk.