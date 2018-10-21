Strictly's Lisa Armstrong thanks fans for support following divorce from Ant McPartlin It's been a tough year for the former couple

Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has thanked fans on social media for their support, following news that her divorce from Ant McPartlin was finalised this week. One viewer congratulated Lisa for her great work on Strictly, saying: "The costumes, hair & makeup, music, singers, the awesome production, the judges, equally make the show as good as do the dancers," while another told the 41-year-old to ignore any negative rumours before adding: "Chin up chick! Your talent was wonderful last night on strictly! X" Lisa thanked on fan, and sent kissing emojis to others.

Lisa recently showed off her new blonde look

Lisa looked happier than ever as she was spotted out and about in London on Thursday, just two days after her divorce from 42-year-old Ant. She was pictured smiling from ear to ear, sporting a pair of cool, heart-shaped sunglasses, a leopard print coat, a navy top and a pair of white trousers. Lisa had made a TV appearance on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two on Tuesday evening, a few hours after news of the divorce broke, but her makeup segment on the show was pre-recorded.

Meanwhile, Ant was in high spirits as he was spotted for the first time since the divorce while enjoying a spot of shopping with his mum Christine in Newcastle city centre. A fellow shopper exclusively told HELLO!: "He was really lovely with people and took his time saying hello to everyone that walked past, letting them take pictures with him. He was on his way into Cruise with his mam. He looked happy and healthy, bless him."

Ant confirmed the couple's split in January. At the time, his representative said: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."