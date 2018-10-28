Strictly's Janette Manrara shares exciting baby photo of new niece Congratulations Janette and Aljaz!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara shared an exciting baby photo of her newborn niece who she met for the first time on Sunday. The 34-year-old dancer captioned the sweet picture: "Today we meet Little Zala.... [love heart emoji] #MyFirstNiece #Family." She shared the news after her husband Aljaz Skorjanec revealed to HELLO! that he's feeling broody! Talking about the arrival of his sister's baby, he said: "Little Zala is my biggest fan." When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything."

Janette and Aljaz's new niece!

Fans were quick to congratulate Janette on her new role as an auntie, with one writing: "Awww, she's beautiful - a precious gift congratulations uncle and auntie," while another said: "Wow… I can just see how excited you and Aljaz are. Have a very special day uncle Aljaz and aunty Janette," and another said: "Exciting day for you both! Enjoy meeting little Zala." Aljaz's sister Lara welcomed baby Zala into the world earlier this month, and the TV star has been gushing about her ever since. "She's the first [grandchild] in the family - so it's even more special," he continued. "It's a bit weird calling my mum and dad, grandma and grandpa."

WATCH: Janette and Dr Ranj talking Strictly

Loading the player...

READ: I'm A Celebrity fans confused about Holly Willoughby after first advert is aired - see video

Aljaz, who has been with Janette for seven years, became engaged in 2015 after he popped the question with a gorgeous ring. They then tied the knot two years later! The couple are both currently still in for the win on this year's Strictly, with their dance partners Kate Silverton and Dr Ranj Singh.

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.