I'm A Celebrity fans confused about Holly Willoughby after first advert is aired - see video

TV fans watching X Factor on Saturday night were treated to the first advert for I'm A Celebrity, but were disappointed to see that presenters Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby didn't feature in the clip. The teaser showed a daughter trekking through an Australian jungle with her dad, asking him questions about the bushtucker trials, before finding the famous I'm A Celeb bridge. It confirmed that the show will start in November, although an official date has yet to be announced. Frustrated fans who are waiting to see Holly in her new presenting role, took to Twitter to express their opinions on the advert, with one writing: "The #ImACeleb promo didn’t even feature Dec and Holly. No start date yet either!" while another said: "Just seen the #ImACeleb advert - bit odd, would’ve been good to have Holly & Dec in it,.. but can’t wait."

Various names have been bandied around for the 2018 line-up, but according to a new report in the Mirror, three celebrities are definitely set to join the snake-infested jungle. Retired footballer manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and The Chase's Anne Hegerty are all tipped as contestants. The report went on to say that Anne in particular is a strong contender, given that she already shoots The Chase Australia. Other names being touted around include tennis star Tim Henman, X Factor singer Fleur East, DIY: SOS host Nick Knowles, and model and reality TV star Christine McGuinness, wife of Paddy. Corrie's Lucy Fallon and Holby City actress Rosie Marcel are other potentials.

After announcing her new role, mum-of-three Holly said she will be taking her children with her while filming the show. She also hinted that Dec will be taking his baby girl after telling Phillip Schofield on This Morning:"I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!" There's not long to go now!

