Kylie Minogue shares rare intimate snap with new boyfriend Paul Solomons We love seeing Kylie so happy!

Kylie Minogue is gradually becoming more vocal about her new boyfriend Paul Solomons, and on Wednesday the singer delighted fans with a very rare Instagram post of the couple. She was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Paul at Claridge's hotel, mid-joke as Paul was snapped laughing at her side. The couple were attending Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards, where Kylie picked up the music icon gong.

The pint-sized pop star looked ravishing on the night out, wearing a sequinned gown that showed off her petite frame. Paul, creative director of GQ magazine, looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Paul and Kylie have been dating since spring

The lovebirds have been enjoying more public outings ever since they went Instagram official in May at the time of Kylie's 50th birthday. Last month, they walked the red carpet once again at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. "I've found my man. Of the year. And some," she told reporters on the night.

MORE: Prince Charles shows off photo of all three grandchildren

The pair attended Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards

Kylie and Paul, who is believed to be in his forties, were first linked in April. The singer confirmed their romance in May when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party. Kylie had celebrated at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Paul by her side. She was previously engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse, but the pair split in early 2017. And earlier this year, Kylie admitted that marriage is not for her.

MORE: All the times Kate has paid tribute to Princess Diana

Loading the player...

However, in June, pop singer Kylie revealed that life is looking up at the moment. When asked about turning 50, the Australian star told The Sun's Dan Wootton: "Yes, I'm more content. Some things have started to make sense. I mean, you accept it or you don't. And I think the best way to accept it is with open arms." She added: "So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.