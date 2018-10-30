Prince Charles shows off photo of all three grandchildren taken from Prince Louis' christening What a proud grandad!

Prince Charles is a doting grandfather to his three young grandchildren. and he has proudly showed off a photo featuring all three of them in his living room. The family picture features in the background of a new video message posted on Clarence House's Twitter account on Tuesday, where Charles speaks about his impending trip to The Gambia. The chosen picture takes centre stage on a table next to the fireplace – and is one of the official portraits from Prince Louis' christening in July. Along with his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the image - taken by Matt Holyoak - also features both of Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, as well as Charles and Camilla.

Prince Charles has the official portrait from Prince Louis' christening proudly on display

Charles will have to get an updated family photo to put in the frame come next spring to include his future grandchild, following Prince Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement earlier this month. Charles revealed that he had celebrated the good news on more than one occasion by toasting "several times" shortly after the news broke.

The official portrait features all of Charles grandchildren and his two sons

The father-of-two has previously opened up about being a granddad, saying: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

Charles is certainly hands on with his grandchildren, and has shared his passion for gardening with them. In a new BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which airs in November, Charles sweetly pays tribute to his eldest grandson, George. In a preview clip, he motions to dozens of different tree varieties which were planted when George was born five years ago. "As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees," the future King added. "I hope it will be quite amusing for George, as they grow up, and he grows up."

