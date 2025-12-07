Kylie Minogue looks incredibly fresh faced in latest blue carpet appearance

Singer Kylie Minogue brought pure festive glamour to London on Saturday December 6, 2025, as she stepped onto the blue carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 – and the pop icon looked as youthful and radiant as ever. The 57-year-old star, whose ongoing renaissance has made her one of the year's most in-demand performers, wowed onlookers at The O2 Arena with an outfit that blended romantic lace with modern edge.

© Redferns Kylie attends Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 at The O2 Arena

Kylie wore a sheer white lace blouse layered under a silver-grey lace bustier, finished with a delicate black velvet ribbon tied at the neck. The look flowed seamlessly into a black velvet skirt featuring a dramatic thigh-high split trimmed with soft white lace. Black pointed stilettos with an ankle strap added sharpness to the ensemble, while her loose, beachy waves and glowy makeup kept the overall look fresh, youthful and effortlessly chic.

© Redferns Kylie headlined the Saturday night concert

The Jingle Bell Ball concert has been held annually in December since 2008 (except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) by the radio station Capital FM. Various notable artists have headlined the concert and a portion of ticket sales profit is donated to Global's Make Some Noise, Capital's flagship charity.

The Ball is known for attracting some of the biggest names in pop, and this year was no exception. Kylie, who was headlining on Saturday night, was joined at the south-east London arena by Jessie J, who returned to the event with her signature powerhouse energy. Members of British pop group 5ive – Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Abz Love and Jason "J" Brown – also hit the blue carpet, giving fans a dose of pure '90s nostalgia. Louis Tomlinson was another major draw, adding to the night's high-octane atmosphere. Ed Sheeran was the headliner for the Friday night show.

© Redferns Scott Robinson, Sean Colon, Ritchie Neville, Abz Love and Jason Love Brown attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

The star-studded lineup extended well beyond the red-carpet favourites, with a host of musicians, DJs and chart-topping acts performing throughout the evening. The Jingle Bell Ball has long been considered the unofficial start to London's pop-music party season, and the 2025 edition delivered exactly the kind of big-stage spectacle audiences expect.

© Redferns Jessie J also took to the stage for the concert

For Kylie, the appearance capped off what has been a triumphant year, from her acclaimed, sold-out Las Vegas residency to global chart success and a renewed wave of industry recognition. Her new Christmas album, Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), was also released earlier this week. The cheerful compilation comes ten years after Kylie's original Christmas album and features four new songs: 'Hot In December', 'This Time of Year', 'Office Party' and the Amazon Music original, 'XMAS'.