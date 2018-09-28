Amanda Holden struggles to carry Kylie Minogue in hilarious snap Judge Rinder just watched on from afar...

Amanda Holden got more than she bargained for when she enjoyed at night out with Judge Rinder at Kylie Minogue's London gig on Thursday. After the festivities, the Britain's Got Talent judge tried to prove her strength as she attempted to lift the pop princess in her arms during a backstage meet-and-greet session. Taking to her Instagram page to share the hilarious picture, Amanda joked: "#especiallyforyou I was just checking I could lift this gorgeous one @kylieminogue in case @jdonofficial isn't available! K was absolutely incredible last night. We feel lucky lucky lucky." [sic]

Amanda Holden posted this funny snap

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post comments, with one saying: "Aww you two are hilarious and adorable!! I hope you had a fantastic night last night!" Another wrote: "You looked like you were having a fab night. And my GOSH! How strong are you??" A third fan remarked: "Judge Rinder in the background his face is hilarious" Just moments before, the mum-of-two posted a video of herself dancing to Kylie's old hit The Loco-Motion and a snap of her cosying up to good friend Robert Rinder. "Me and my gorgeous boy Rob @judgerinder tonight our fave @kylieminogue." [sic]

Amanda's friendship with former Strictly star Judge Rinder may come as a surprise to many. However, earlier this year, Amanda shared a photo of herself with "personal trainer "Rob, who had been putting her through her paces at the gym. She shared a picture from their intense workout session and wrote in the caption: "With my personal trainer. #detox @judgerinder #lovehim." Meanwhile it's been a huge year for Kylie, who has celebrated her 30th anniversary of her musical debut and her 50th birthday! In April, the Australian pop princess released her 14th studio album Golden, and she has now embarked upon a stadium tour to celebrate her success over the past three decades.

