Strictly's Karen Clifton gives Victoria Beckham a run for her money with perfect leg pose

Karen Clifton has just perfected Victoria Beckham's famous leg pose - and it looks pretty impressive! The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is the latest star to recreate the iconic high-kick, took to Instagram on Wednesday to prove her worth. Reclined on a leather sofa, and dressed in Halloween attire, the Strictly star proudly showed off her flexibility with her followers. "Happy Halloween," she simply wrote. Karen joins Amanda Holden, Kourtney Kardashian and Jade Thirlwall who have all recreated fashion designer Victoria's trademark pose.

Karen Clifton recreated Victoria Beckham's famous leg pose

Meanwhile, the professional dancer has been training hard with her celebrity dance partner Charles Venn for their upcoming routine on Strictly. This week, they will be trying their best to impress the judges and viewers with the Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel. In a recent Instagram post, Karen shared a picture of herself getting a deep tissue back massage, no doubt in a bid to release any tension in her muscles. "Sore, tired, tight muscles… Ironing me out every week is the superb," she wrote in the caption.

Last week, Karen revealed how she and Charles are pulling out all the stops to avoid being in the dreaded dance-off. "The fact we've been in the bottom two, that's what we're focusing on, not to be in the bottom two for a third week," she said on Lorraine. The 36-year-old - who split from fellow Strictly star husband Kevin Clifton earlier this year - went on to add:: "Sometimes I don't even know who I am. Seriously, all we're thinking is how we're going to do our dance… Everybody is on the top of their game." It's hard to focus on anything else going on really."

