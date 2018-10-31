Andrea McLean cries during therapy session on Loose Women She cried over her 'dead husband' from a previous life

The Loose Women panel were almost unrecognisable as they celebrated Halloween in fancy dress on Wednesday, but things took a dramatic turn when Andrea McLean burst into tears while undergoing regression therapy, which is used to resolve significant past life events believed to be interfering with a person's present wellness. Andrea, who looked spooky yet sultry while dressed as Morticia Addams, went under the therapy to uncover her own past life, which ended up with her sobbing tears over her 'dead husband'.

Andrea broke down in tears under the therapy

During the session, she explained where she was in her mind, saying: "Blue skies, sand, sandals, it's very hot, it's like in the Middle East or somewhere. No we’re very poor, we keep animals, goats... I’ve got married, he’s very wealthy, yes" She continued: "We have no children, helping my family, we send them money and help out the village, build proper homes, I have a charity we build schools, I want to help girls do what I do." Andrea started to cry when she revealed: "I’m in bed and he’s gone and I miss him. He’s gone before me and I want to go with him." Scary stuff - and it didn't stop there. Andrea also explained in another segment what to do in the event of a zombie apocalypse - revealing that a golf course is the best place to go if one happened!

The rest of the panel also got into the Halloween spirit, with Stacey Solomon dressed hilariously as Cousin It, Nadia Sawalha unrecognisable as Uncle Fester and Jane Moore doing an impressive Gomez Addams impersonation. The panel also invited Sally Morgan onto the show to see if the ITV studios are haunted, and were alarmed when she confessed to feeling an energy.nThe Loose Women ladies certainly know how to make the most out of Halloween and get into the spirit!

