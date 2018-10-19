Stacey Solomon shares first look inside her new home with boyfriend Joe Swash They’ve reached an exciting new milestone

Stacey Solomon reached an exciting milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Joe Swash on Thursday, as they finally moved in together. The couple, who have been dating for over three years, have bought a home they can share with Stacey’s two sons – and she couldn’t resist sharing a photo from their first night there on Instagram.

The family appeared delighted as they enjoyed dinner together after moving in, with Stacey and her sons resorting to sitting on baskets as they hadn’t assembled any furniture yet. "HOME SWEET HOME. Finally all in and ready to start afresh together. If you’re wondering what’s going on here…we are eating a Chinese out of random Christmas dishes, using our hands, whilst sat on washing baskets and cardboard boxes eating off a cat basket. Nothing to see here…" Stacey captioned the photo.

Stacey’s snap offered a sneak peek inside the new home, which has exposed brick walls and wooden flooring. The 29-year-old will soon be able to add her own stamp on the property once they are unpacked and settled in.

The Loose Women panellist revealed in September that she and Joe were moving into their "together home". She and her sons temporarily lived at Joe’s home in preparation for the move, and it gave Stacey a fascinating insight into her boyfriend’s habits.

"So after three years Joe and I are blending our lives in our very own together home. Wahoo!" Stacey wrote in her Fabulous column. "We have been working really hard to ensure that all of our children feel happy, comfortable and settled and we are finally in a place where we're ready to merge."

Stacey also said living together had been a big change to staying at one another's houses like they had been before. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface."

