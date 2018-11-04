Jools Oliver breaks social media silence with cutest photo of her children The Little Bird designer has been keeping a low profile over the past few months

Jools Oliver recently confessed that she had decided to post less on social media, so fans were delighted over the weekend when the Little Bird designer chose to upload a candid photo of two of her five children. The sweet image saw daughter Petal, nine, and son Buddy, seven, running around the grounds of country house Audley End with two friends. "Magical childhood, as it should be," she wrote in the caption. The candid shot was met with comments from Jools' followers, with one writing: "Absolutely, it's the simple things that make us happy," while another said: "Picture full of joy and love." A third added: "Totally wonderful. Beautiful shot."

Jools Oliver shared a sweet photo of her children playing outside

Last week, Jools admitted that she is planning to slowly step away from her social media accounts in response to a post made by blogger Mother of Daughters, aka Clemmie Hooper, who had spoken about social media boundaries. Clemmie asked whether people now stop and think twice about what they share in order to protect their privacy and mental health. Jools wrote in the comments section: "I feel exactly the same hence why I am noticeably posting much less as now I think before and realise it’s not worth it, who cares? It's a weird one but sometimes I just want out!!!Xx." Jools had been noticeably missing from her Instagram account, and had only posted a picture on Thursday after a two-week hiatus. Previous to that, Jamie Oliver's wife would post photos almost daily of her family life.

Jamie and Jools are the proud parents of five children

Jools – a doting mum-of-five – recently admitted that while her family life is full-on, that she wouldn’t mind having one more child she thinks there is nothing nicer than having a newbron to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas in August, Jools was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

