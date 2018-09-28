Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares incredible picture of son River's birth It captures an extraordinary moment

Jools Oliver has shared an incredibly powerful photograph of the birth of her youngest child, River Rocket. The picture captures the very moment that the mum-of-five met River, straight after giving birth to him two years ago. Jools looks super emotional in the photo, as she holds her hands out to hold her newborn son for the first time. The image has been shared as part of a campaign being run by Mothercare, who captioned the post: "As part of our #firststeps campaign, where we are celebrating the joy of becoming a parent, @joolsoliver gave us this wonderful image of her first moments with her newborn baby River. The sheer emotion on Jools’ face says it all, pure LOVE LOVE and more LOVE."

Jools Oliver meets little River for the first time

Fans have already applauded Jools for sharing the personal photo, with one writing: "What an impactful moment in a mother's life caught on camera," while another said: "Just the most beautiful moment ever." Jools has four more children with husband Jamie Oliver, including three girls called Poppy, Daisy and Petal, and another son called Buddy. In May, she also opened up about her devastating miscarriages, revealing on social media that she had lost two "little angels" while praising midwives on the International Day of the Midwife.

READ: The reason Ruth Langsford won't do I'm A Celebrity

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Loading the player...

The Oliver family also celebrated little Buddy's eighth birthday in early September, sharing with fans that he kept Jools and Jamie up the night before because he was too excited! Jools wrote: "Buds you are eight. We are so proud of you. Kind, gentle, sensitive and just flipping cute. Almost forgiven for getting us up five times last night asking us if it was time to get up! May you always be this excited." The doting mum also recently shared a photo of her 15-year-old daughter Daisy and some fans mistook her for Jules because of the shocking likeliness.

READ: Gemma Atkinson sent this sweet Spanish message to Gorka Marquez