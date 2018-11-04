Ronan Keating confirms he's taking part in Strictly Come Dancing This is exciting for Boyzone fans!

Boyzone fans have something extra special to look forward to this month, as Ronan Keating has announced that the band will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing for Children in Need. In a post on social media shared on Saturday, he wrote: "So excited to announce that Boyzone do Strictly for Children In Need. Tune in Nov 16th!! @bbcstrictly #ChildrenInNeed2018" Fans were, unsurprisingly, delighted with the news, with one writing: "I was there last night I nearly hyperventilated when you all came on!! Wow!" Another added: "Can’t wait to see this! All for a great cause." The announcement came after Boyzone made a guest appearance on Saturday night's show to read out the voting terms and conditions.

Boyzone confirmed for Strictly!

Strictly said goodbye to Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara on Sunday night's results show, after a dance-off against Charles Venn and Karen Clifton. Charles and Karen performed their Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel and Dr Ranj and Janette performed their Samba to Freedom 90 by George Michael, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition. All the judges, apart from Craig Revel Horwood decided to keep Charles and Karen in the competition.

Talking about his time on the show, Dr Ranj said: "I can’t express how much this has meant to me. I have made friends for life. I’ve done something that I only could have dreamed of. I just want to say to anyone who ever dreams of this you can, you really can, ’cause I’m here and I’ve done it." Janette added: "I just want to say he is an incredible human being for what he does as an actual job. He is there saving children’s lives and he is a special, special man. On this show you get to celebrate people that have never done something like this before and for me Ranj is the epitome about what Strictly Come Dancing is about. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend, a better partner or better series I love you so so much. Thank you."

