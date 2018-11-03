Strictly's Katya Jones joked that Seann Walsh will have plenty of material for his stand-up after their kiss Her comments got a mixed response…

Katya Jones made a controversial joke after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday – tweeting that Seann Walsh would have plenty to joke about in his stand-up sets following their kissing scandal. After Seann said: "Thanks everyone. And thank you to @Mrs_katjones for managing to keep in a man that dances like a shed in the wind for this long. I’ll see you all soon. Keeeeeeep laughing," Katya replied: "Bet people can’t wait for your tour, you now have soooo much material for it!" alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Seann and Katya were voted out on Saturday

Her comments were certainly met with mixed responses, with one of her followers tweeting: "What a horrible tweet! Finding it amusing that he will be able to joke about what you both got up to. Posting it publicly for your husband, and his ex to see. Clear to see you have zero regrets, and don’t care about them! Wow!"

Loading the player...

While many criticised Katya, plenty came out in support of her, too, with one fan replying: "To the people assuming that she was referring to the snog... she clearly wasn't. She was referring to the whole Strictly experience… let it go... no one cares what they do in their private lives, it’s their business."

Neil and Katya attended the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday

The professional dancer will appear again on Strictly on Saturday night, though she'll of course be returning to the show as part of the professional cast – rather than with Seann. We may see her dance with husband Neil Jones in one of the group numbers, after the couple put on a united front at the recent Pride of Britain Awards on Monday.

Katya also took to Instagram on Friday to reveal how she spends her downtime during rehearsals for the show – in the wardrobe department! She captioned her photo: "Those who know me, can tell you that any spare minute I have on Friday and Saturday I spend in wardrobe. Not just because these guys are amazing and we feel like family, they make my weekends fun and exciting and I love spending time with them, but also because they work so hard to make us look good and I love helping them with little things to make their job a little easier!"