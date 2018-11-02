Strictly's Aljaz and Janette introduce the new addition to their family – and the photos are so cute! Could a Strictly baby be on the cards?

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara shared a special moment on Thursday, as they met their baby niece for the first time. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had fans questioning when they might start a family of their own after posting sweet snaps of themselves holding baby Zala.

"When auntie and uncle meet the little angel for the first time," Aljaz captioned the photos, which showed both himself and Janette taking it in turns to hold the newborn. They received a huge response from fans of the couple, with one commenting: "That’s a good look for Janette." Another added: "That so suits you guys."

Aljaz Skorjanec met his baby niece for the first time on Thursday

Aljaz has made no secret of his desire to become a dad, and opened up to HELLO! about the new addition to the family at the end of October. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed. When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, the pro dancer replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything."

He added: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids." Aljaz's sister Lara welcomed baby Zala into the world earlier this month, and the TV star has been gushing about her ever since. "She's the first [grandchild] in the family - so it's even more special," he continued. "It's a bit weird calling my mum and dad, grandma and grandpa." Aljaz, who has been with Janette for seven years, became engaged in 2015 after he popped the question with a gorgeous ring; they then tied the knot two years later.

Janette Manrara also posed with newborn baby Zala

Aljaz's celebrity partner Kate Silverton also admitted that the dancer has been a huge hit with her children and their friends. "Aljaz came to do the school run with me which was super cute," she revealed. "He was like the Pied Piper, even the mums and the kids at school were like, 'Make way, make way.'"

