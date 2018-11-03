Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg's love life: see his relationship history here The YouTube star has been romantically linked to Strictly star Dianne Buswell

Joe Sugg is one of this year's standout stars on Strictly Come Dancing, impressing judges and viewers at home alike. Having partnered up with the beautiful Dianne Buswell, the pair have shown off their incredible chemistry on and off the Strictly dancefloor - but are they dating? Earlier this week, the 27-year-old YouTube star and the pro dancer took to social media to quash any such rumours, which started to swirl when they were pictured heading into Joe's flat after a long day of training.

Joe Sugg is believed to be single

The pair poked fun at the rumours, with Joe saying in his video: "We're getting the video in early this week, check us out… As you can see, Dianne and myself. We're in my house." Showing off his sense of humour, he joked: "Dianne's around my house, I can't believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne's around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we're going out with each other." Newly-single Dianne added: "It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend." Joe then remarked: "If a girl comes round a boy's house for a YouTube video, definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."

MORE: Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell address those romance rumours

The YouTube star has teamed up with Dianne Buswell on Strictly

The comments come shortly after Dianne confirmed her split from Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan, prompting fans to think the Strictly "curse" has happened again. Although, Joe happily documents much of his life on YouTube, the social media sensation tends to keep his personal life away from the limelight. It's believed that the younger brother of Zoella is single. But he was once romantically linked with Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. According to The Sun, Joe and Perrie started dating in 2015 but split in 2016. The pop star has since started dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

MORE: What is Joe Sugg's net worth?

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.