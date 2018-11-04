Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisable with blue hair The ex-wife of Ant McPartlin loves changing her look!

Lisa Armstrong has a great job as head of hair and makeup at Strictly Come Dancing – and it certainly looks like she has a lot of fun too! The ex-wife of Ant McPartlin shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and two of her work colleagues dancing and pouting to the camera while wearing blue wigs. Lisa is often changing up her hair colour, and has been spotted in recent months with bright pink hair, while most recently she has been rocking a platinum blonde shade. The former singer also decided to change things up and cut her hair into a bob with a sweeping side fringe, having previously asked her social media followers to help her decide on her new hairstyle. "So blonde it is, short bob," she announced on Instagram last month.

Lisa Armstrong and her Strictly co-workers dressed in blue wigs

The TV personality recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her Strictly co-stars, which marked her first without ex-husband Ant. Lisa made sure that the occasion was marked in style, and hosted a fun party attended by the hair and makeup team. Many of the Strictly pro dancers also marked her special day online, with Giovanni Pernice writing: "Happy bday to this beauty!!! @lisaAmakeup have the best day!!! Love ya," alongside a throwback photo of the pair. She replied with: "Thanks babe, see you later. X." Janette Manrara also paid a sweet tribute to Lisa, uploading a photo of the two friends. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @lisaamkup!!! Such a beauty and such a friend! Love you to bits! Mwwwwwww!!!" she wrote.

The makeup artist is often experimenting with her hair

Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on the BBC One dance show for 11 years, and in 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. She often posts pictures of her work on social media, most recently of Ashley Roberts' glam look from Saturday night. The star was praised last week for the dancer's incredible hair and makeup looks for the Halloween show. At the end of the day, Lisa made sure to thank her team for their efforts, writing on Twitter: "Can’t feel my legs and my whole body aches but it was so worth it!! #strictlyhalloween Thank-you to my incredible team who amaze me with their talent and dedication. Love you all x."

