Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat when they see this picture – since ten of the show's favourite stars, both past and present, were reunited for a special event on Friday night! The exclusive evening was held at The Club at London's The Ivy, where members took part in a Strictly quiz – and each team was captained by a popular star of the show. Series three runner-up Colin Jackson, series two's Esther Rantzen and series 10's Richard Arnold - alongside former professionals including Erin Boag and James and Ola Jordan - all turned out for the special occasion.

Also in attendance was Ian Waite, who still stars with Zoe Ball on BBC Two's It Takes Two, Lilia Kopylova and Natalie Lowe – while the only current cast member was Anton Du Beke, who also arrived at the reunion. What a turnout! Ian posted a photograph of the group to Instagram, writing: "Lovely time hosting the Ivy Club Strictly quiz. Seeing @natalielowe_strictly_fitsteps @mrantondubeke @jamesjordan1978 @olajordan @colinrayjackson@liliakopylova1 @tvsrichardarnold Erin, Ester and Hannah. Fun evening with gorgeous people!"

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "So great to see all these faces together!" and another writing on Lilia's posting of the same photo: "The dream team - bring back these pros." James also shared a video from the night on his Instagram Story, telling the camera, "We're currently at a Strictly quiz night… everyone's here, it's amazing!" He captioned it: "All the OLD Strictly gang… BUT the best."

The current series of Strictly will return on Saturday night – as this year's couples once again compete on the dancefloor to remain clear of Sunday's dance-off. All eyes will most likely be on Kevin Clifton and his partner Stacey Dooley, who suffered a nasty injury earlier in the week. On Tuesday, she confirmed nothing was broken – after posting a smiling picture from her hospital bed. The show airs on BBC One at 7.05pm.