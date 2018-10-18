Emma Bunton just shared some life-changing news – and it's so exciting! We didn’t expect this!

Emma Bunton has landed an exciting new role as the host of the US version of Great British Bake Off. The Spice Girls singer will join Paul Hollywood for the fourth series of The Great American Baking Show alongside returning co-host Anthony Spice Adams, and confessed it was her "dream job".

Speaking about her new career path, Emma told the Daily Mail: "This is my dream job! Christmas time, eating cake and having such a brilliant time with Spice, Sherry and Paul." This will be Emma’s first major foray into television presenting, although she is an accomplished radio host and has her own show on Heart FM. The mum-of-two has also added another string to her bow after voicing the character Mama Bear for the new animated film Smallfoot, which stars the likes of Channing Tatum and James Corden.

Emma Bunton will host The Great American Baking Show

It is believed that Emma has already filmed the new series of the baking show, which is returning for a fourth series after a turbulent time in its previous run, which saw ex-judge Johnny Iuzzini accused of sexual misconduct while on set. The third series was pulled off air in December due to the allegations, with network ABC announcing that the winner was Vallery Lomas, but the episode wasn’t broadcast.

Paul works as a judge on both the US and UK shows, and joined Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig for the ninth series of the Great British Bake Off. The series is two weeks away from the final, and the judges received a mixed response for their decision to let Rahul through to the semi-final instead of Manon, as many viewers felt it was time to go.

The Spice Girls singer is also a radio host

Prue Leith praised Manon after she was voted out, telling her: "You should be proud of yourself. To get this far is amazing." Paul Hollywood added: "You did really well Manon. I'm so sorry," before telling Rahul to "bring it up" next week.

