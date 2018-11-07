Strictly's Karen Clifton pays tribute to Charles Venn as he poses for rare photo with his lookalike son Little Lucas went to visit his dad dance on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has paid a touching tribute to her dance partner Charles Venn following their dance-off on Sunday night's nail-biting show. Paying credit to the actor, Karen shared a rare photo of Charles with his mini-me son Lucas, who was pictured in his dad's arms as they posed on the famous Strictly ballroom floor. Karen wrote besides the image: "The best thing about still being a part of @bbcstrictly is that beautiful children like Lucas who watch us every week may also believe that anything and everything is achievable with hard work and always believing in yourself. Lucas’ Dad @charles_venn is a prime example of this, hard-workIng, gracious and committed to pushing himself to the limits and I couldn’t be more proud of what he does week in week out."

Strictly's Charles Venn is a doting dad

Charles is a doting dad-of-three, and told HELLO! and other press at the recent Inside Soap Awards that until he joined Strictly, his children didn’t even think he could dance! He said: "I didn’t know I could dance. I had my kids telling when I told them I was doing it, they were like 'dad please, don't, you can't dance! But now I am a few weeks into it they are like, we take it back now." On working with Karen, he added: "She is a wonderful teacher and a fighter like me, we lift each other up during the dark periods and we would do it again if that happens. It's all beautiful gravy, I am really enjoying it."

The Casualty actor's is having the time of his life on Strictly, and had nothing but praise for the rest of the cast and crew. He said: "It's a wonderful team, I am the luckiest man in the world as I didn’t think it could get better than Casualty as you have a wonderful team on there. So I thought I couldn’t top that, but honesty, the Strictly team are amazing."

