Louise Redknapp reunites with this Strictly star to celebrate her birthday She’s enjoying extended birthday celebrations!

Louise Redknapp enjoyed a fun weekend of birthday celebrations after reuniting with fellow Strictly Come Dancing 2016 contestant Judge Rinder for a night out on Saturday. The singer, who turned 44 on Sunday, admitted she was planning on dragging the festivities out for "at least 3 weeks" in a series of Instagram posts with various members of family and friends.

The Strictly star’s weekend began with a day out alongside her two sons, Charlie and Beau, from her marriage to Jamie Redknapp. "Took some mega persuasion to get this pic. But I’m so proud of them," Louise captioned a rare photo of herself sat in a restaurant with her children.

Louise Redknapp celebrated her birthday with Judge Rinder

Louise later joined Judge Rinder and another friend Lara for dinner, and told friends she was "totally being spoilt" for her birthday. And it appears she was right, as the birthday celebrations continued with another night out and extra special birthday cake on Sunday, which was shaped like a Chanel handbag. "What more can a girl ask for, tequila and a Chanel handbag cake. Wanna say big thank you," the 44-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and the sweet treat.

STORY: See inside Louise Redknapp's Surrey home

The mum-of-two has become close friends with ITV personality Judge Rinder – whose real name is Rob Rinder - since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. Louise recently encouraged her fans to vote for him to win an NTA, writing: "My pal and possibly the best judge ever on TV! Please make sure you vote for him at the NTAs."

Louise also enjoyed a meal out with her two sons

It’s been a life-changing year for both Louise and Rob, and it appears they have both been a great support to each other. While Louise finalized her divorce to husband of 19 years, Jamie Redknapp, in January, it was revealed later that month that the TV judge was going through a split of his own. Rob reportedly separated from his husband of four years, Seth Cumming, although he has never commented on the split.

MORE: Louise Redknapp just made a very exciting announcement - and you're going to love it

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.