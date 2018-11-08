Katie Piper shares rare photo with husband to celebrate special milestone The Strictly star tends to keep her family out of the public eye

Katie Piper tends to keep her family out of the public eye, but couldn’t resist sharing a rare photo with her husband Richard Sutton to celebrate their anniversary on Wednesday. The couple appeared to be enjoying a romantic date night in honour of the occasion, with Katie clutching a red rose as her husband kissed her on the cheek in the sweet snap.

“7 years of partnership, 3 years of marriage #weddinganniversary,” Katie captioned the photo, which received hundreds of congratulatory messages from fans. “Happy anniversary lovely lady, you are an inspiration to all,” one wrote.

Katie and Richard met after being introduced by a mutual friend, and tied the knot in November 2015. Richard proposed to the TV presenter in December 2014, nine months after they welcomed their eldest daughter Belle. The couple’s second daughter Penelope was born in December 2017.

Although Katie and her partner prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the loving wife previously opened up about their wedding day. "I'm the only person in my family who works in the TV industry and it was hard to explain to relatives, 'Please don't write about it on Facebook'," she told the Sunday People in 2016. "It was also hard on some of the people who provided services for the wedding as, understandably, they wanted to put it on their websites."

It’s been a big year for the couple since welcoming the latest addition to their family – baby Penelope – in December. The proud mum introduced her adorable baby to HELLO! a few weeks after giving birth. In an exclusive interview, the philanthropist spoke about her "angel" daughter, who has completed her family. "Belle is such a great little helper, bringing me nappies and asking lots of questions," said Katie. "I feel completely fulfilled having our two girls and think they're enough."

