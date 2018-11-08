Mark Owen shares rare loved-up snap with wife Emma Ferguson They look so happy!

Mark Owen delighted fans by sharing a rare photo with his wife Emma Ferguson on Thursday, in honour of their wedding anniversary. The Take That singer took to Instagram to post the loved-up snap that showed the couple smiling with their arms wrapped around each other.

Although he only captioned the photo with a string of emojis, fans quickly recognised that the sweet post was to mark the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary, and commented with congratulatory messages wishing them a happy anniversary.

Mark, 46, and Emma, 42, met in 2004 and have been married since November 2009. The singer was supported on his big day by his Take That bandmates – Gary Barlow, Jason Orange and Howard Donald – for the romantic ceremony at Cawdor Church in Scotland.

The couple are parents to daughters Fox, six, and 10-year-old Willow alongside their son, 12-year-old Elwood. While Mark tends to keep his family out of the public eye, he does occasionally share photos with his children on social media, and over the summer he posted a very sweet tribute to his family with an adorable snap of his two daughters and wife Emma walking along the beach on their summer holiday.

"My girlband!!!!!" he captioned the photo, alongside plenty of sweet heart emojis. The couple's eldest child, Elwood, celebrated his 12th birthday during their break, with Mark taking to Instagram again to post a loving tribute to his son. Sharing a video of Elwood jumping into the sea, he wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful boy....We love you so much," alongside a heart and birthday cake emoji.

Mark and his family have a big year ahead, as he is preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Take That with a special tour alongside the band’s current line-up - Gary and Howard. Called Greatest Hits Live, the tour will see the group perform at an array of arenas and stadiums across the UK from April through to June.

