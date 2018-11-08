Strictly’s Neil Jones shares cryptic post about moving on as Katya goes out solo Will these two weather the storm?

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones seems to have a decision to make, if his latest cryptic Instagram post is anything to go by. And the professional dancer, who was caught up in the recent kissing scandal when his wife, Katya Jones, was snapped having a smooch with her celebrity partner Seann Walsh, says he’s preparing to move forward in his life.

The red-haired dancer has been very silent throughout the scandal, chosing to carry on as normal with his social media postings, not addressing the headline-hogging scandal in any way. But on Wednesday that appeared to have changed. While not openly addressing his wife's indiscretion, Neil’s post seemed to allude to the drama - or at least to the difficult times he and Katya have been experiencing.

Strictly's new professional dancers

"Life can throw a lot of **** your way and I’m not afraid to look back I just choose to move forward. Do you have a decision to make???? Don’t be afraid to make it and move forward in life," he wrote. Fans were quick to respond, praising Neil for his stance. "Good for you!!!! And it takes more courage to move past difficulty than give up #positive vibes," wrote one. "Good advice Mr Jones wishing you peace and joy going forwards," added another.

The couple together before their recent scandal

But while it seemed that Neil was ready to draw a line under his recent marriage dramas, he was absent on Wednesday evening when Katya enjoyed a night out at Madison's rooftop barn London. The 29-year-old wore a sexy snake-skin mini skirt and matching jacket, which she paired with a Pringles slogan T-shirt and black lace-up boots.

The only time the Russian dancer has spoken openly about her drunken kiss with Seann was during It Takes Two, when she apologised for her actions. "Obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved,” she said. “But, the main thing - me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

