Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan celebrate together on rare night out - photo

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reunited on Tuesday night for a rare night out together with Marks family in Leeds. The couple joined Mark's siblings - Josh and Jessica - and his parents to celebrate his brother's birthday at Tattu restaurant. He shared a family photograph the following day, along with the caption: "Lovely family meal last night for the bro @joshwright4444 bday". Beforehand, Mark had shared a series of sweet photographs showing how close he is to his brother Josh, writing: "It’s not where you are in life; it’s who you have by your side that truly matters. @joshwright4444 I will stand by your side in the good days and even closer in those bad ones. Happy birthday to the best brother and best friend a man could ask for. Your loyalty, integrity, friendship and Love has been such an integral part of my life and upbringing. Thanks for being you bro. Love ya always, your big and better bro."

Michelle and Mark's family

In the family photo at the restaurant, Michelle looked absolutely gorgeous in a monochrome animal print top tucked into flared PVC trousers for a fun and retro look. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "Perfect photo of a perfect family, all smiles, I've missed photos of you guys - wish people would stop speculating on your marriage," while another said: "That picture would make a lovely Xmas card, should have them made with 'Merry Xmas from the Wrights.'"

Mark and Michelle married in 2015 but, with Mark focusing on his career in America and Michelle usually filming back home in the UK, they know the strains of long distance relationships all too well. Mark recently revealed the cute way he keeps his wife close to his heart wherever he is in the world. He shared a photo of the Polaroid picture that he keeps safe in his wallet, which shows Mark and Michelle embracing. Alongside the image, he tagged his wife and wrote: "Never too far." Awww, so sweet!

