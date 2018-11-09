Matt and Luke Goss open up about Bros Carpool Karaoke Calling all Brosettes!

It's November 1987, twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss have just released their soon-to-be hit When Will I Be Famous and the world is about to be gripped by Bros fever. We're showing our age here HELLO! readers, but it almost feels like yesterday that the chart-topping band - which began as Matt, Luke and third member Craig Logan - caused international hysteria. The band were HUGE in the late eighties early nineties, getting mobbed by 'Brosettes' wherever they went.

But then the dream abruptly ended and the brothers moved to America with rumours of a feud. Luke has since forged himself an acting career in films such as Hellboy II, while Matt has his own residency at The Mirage in Las Vegas . Now, 28 years on, Matt and Luke have reunited on camera in a moving documentary called When the Screaming Stops, which shows the guys rebuild their relationship as they return to the stage at London's O2 in 2017.

When we caught up with the brothers, we had to ask about their friendship with The Late Late Show host James Corden, who is a producer on the film. Matt said: "We know James and we met him in LA. When we had the screening in LA he did arguably one of the most beautiful introductions. He said how proud he was of the film, so we're very lucky to have him as one of the producers."

Surely a spot of Carpool Karaoke is in order then? "Yeah sure," Luke told us. "I'd be hiding in the back with a bag on my head, but yeah!" Matt is up for it too: "I'd love to have a sing song with him." We're holding you to that boys.

We asked the brothers about their long feud. How did it go on for so long? Matt revealed: "There's a slight misconception in the fact that we didn't speak. We did speak, but it wasn't as much as we do now. We speak two or three times a day."

He explained: "There were certain things in my opinion and I'm sure Luke has his opinion why we didn't speak, but unfortunately the collateral damage of Bros was that the blast area was quite broad. We had to pick ourselves up and figure out where the pieces were. By the time that had happened half a decade had gone and that's half a decade we won't get back. [The film] has created a catalyst for our healing and our insistence that we will not let that happen again."

Matt told us that despite performing 150 shows a year, nothing beats sharing the stage with his brother and the pair have plans to reform. Luke said: "We've realised we want to spend a year of our lives touring heavily - whether it's festivals, our own shows, globally." The brothers then intend to head straight to the studio to make "probably the definitive Bros album." He adds: "I can't wait. So for sure there's a lot more to come."

Bros: After The Screaming Stops is in cinemas 9th November through our screen and available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital on 12th November. For more information, please visit BrosTheFilm.com

