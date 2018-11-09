Carey Mulligan reveals royal wedding secrets She joined Graham Norton this week...

Hollywood star Carey Mulligan attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, and now she's spilt the beans about the big day to Graham Norton. Speaking as a guest on The Graham Norton Show, the 33-year-old revealed: "We had a lovely day. We got there early because we didn't think we should be later than Oprah Winfrey." She continued: "We had a two hour wait and I was really worried that there wouldn't be a toilet so I played it safe and I didn't drink anything. I was pretty dehydrated. It was a crazy day and I was super focused on just not falling over." Carey attended the Windsor wedding in May with her husband Marcus Mumford, wearing a beautiful floor-length yellow dress and her white-blonde hair tied up in a tousled style.

Carey Mulligan speaks to Graham Norton

The mum-of-one also talked about her controversial role in the new film, Wildlife. She said: "Some people have been appalled by my character. It's interesting and has raised the question of how people view woman on screen. If a man behaves badly it is okay but if a woman steps out of line it's kind of not okay." Carey stars as 34-year-old mother Jeanette in the film, whose marriage to on-screen husband Jake Gyllenhaal crumbles during 1960s America.

Michael Buble, Ian Mckellen and Taron Egerton also joined Graham on Friday night's episode. Talking about his new album after two years away from the spotlight, Michael explained: "My family has been through a lot and there is enough negative stuff out there in the world so I just wanted to make a 'baby-making' record. My romance with being creative never went away, I just got a different perspective on life - this is a beautiful chance to enjoy life and I don't want to know what the critics think."

