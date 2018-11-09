Spice Girls reveal Victoria Beckham's reaction to reunion talks No one thought to check if Victoria wanted to do it, oops!

The Spice Girls - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie B and Melanie Chisholm - have opened up about their fifth member Victoria Beckham's reaction when they suggested reuniting for a tour while on the Jonathan Ross Show. Confirming that the group were all still close friends, Mel C revealed that no one had actually asked Victoria if she wanted the reunion, saying: "Do you know what is actually quite funny… I saw Victoria recently and obviously we've all been in contact, she is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her. But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed."

Loading the player...

Geri added: "I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that," while Emma explained: "She just didn't want to do it… She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on. The philosophy of us lot is that we are a band, on and off the stage and we care each other, we support each other and we support her and she has been a huge part of our lives and we care about her so it's all good."

READ: A bit of all white! Geri Horner channels Victoria Beckham in this new outfit

The band opened up about reuniting without Victoria

Jonathan Ross joked: "What is the night [of the tour] I should come when Victoria is going to be on stage with you?", to which the girls replied: "Sunderland!" Geri also opened up about initially leaving the band in 1998, saying: "I think when you're younger, you don't have the tools to - when you're together all the time - to sort things through. I think credit to us lot, we're still talking and we work through things, the ups and the downs."

READ: Why isn't Victoria Beckham taking part in Spice Girls reunion?