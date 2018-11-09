Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Clifton ditches the glamour for low-key look The Strictly star is trying her best to win the show with Charles Venn

It's been an intense few weeks on Strictly Come Dancing, but Karen Clifton made sure she fitted in some pampering. The professional dancer took to Instagram to post a low-key snap of herself after a bath, looking almost exhausted. The post comes just two days before she is set to take to the Strictly dancefloor with her celebrity partner Charles Venn, with the pair performing the Charleston to No Diggity by Minimatic.

Karen Clifton kept it low-key on Thursday evening

Although Karen has been busy immersing herself with Strictly, it seems the professional dancer has moved on from her split from husband Kevin Clifton after being romantically linked to opera singer David Webb. In recently-surfaced pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the couple could be seen leaving the The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together. The singer, who trained at the Royal College of Music, was previously linked to Karen in February - when they were seen looking cosy during a night out at Groucho.

The dancer, who confirmed her split from Kevin in March after three years of marriage, has been putting on a united front with her ex. The former lovebirds are still good friends and have continued to professionally dance together after they ended their marriage in early 2018. In their first joint interview following the split, Karen told HELLO!: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart." Speaking of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin told HELLO!: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people."

