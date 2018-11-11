Exclusive: Lady Winelia Forsyth opens up about life without Bruce Sir Bruce passed away in August 2017

Bruce Forsyth’s widow Wilnelia has told HELLO! how she is in no hurry to start dating again – and how she is happy to be escorted to events by their son JJ, who she says has been "a rock" since she lost her husband last year. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! she said: "That is the last thing I am thinking about. Bruce wanted me to be happy – and right now, I am happy. "He really was my soulmate and will always be in my heart. It is not easy but Bruce wanted me to stay strong. I think grieving is a journey and I will get there. "Sometimes I’m so sad about Bruce, I feel like I’m 100; and then on other days I feel great." Former Miss World Wilnelia, 61, spoke to HELLO! as she modelled clothes for JD Williams. She said of their son: "He has been incredible. JJ comes over almost every day and we are spending more time together because he is my escort to events. He is an amazing boy and has a lovely girlfriend. I hope one day to be a grandmother."

READ:Exclusive - Tamara Beckwith introduces gorgeous grandchild Luna

Bruce and Winelia in 2015

READ: Brendan Cole on Strictly - Who won't be coming to Blackpool? I have a few ideas

To read the full interview, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 12 November