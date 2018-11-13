This is the moment Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec met Duchess Kate for the first time – and his reaction is adorable Too.Cute.

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec is clearly as much of a royal fan as us! He took to Instagram on Monday evening to share the moment he met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – and his reaction is adorable. Aljaz attended the Tusk Awards with his celebrity dance partner Kate Silverton, and was clearly very excited to meet the royal couple! The sweet photo shows him reaching out to shake Kate's hand, as both the Duke and Duchess look on smiling. He simply captioned the post: "I am beside myself…" Aw!

Aljaz' fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love how you look like a big kid seeing them. Your smile is infectious," while another added: "Wow a royal moment for the boy from Slovenia. Love it and so happy for you." In fact, William and Kate look just as thrilled to meet Aljaz as he does, so perhaps they are fans of the dance show.

In the past, Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall has admitted she loves Strictly, so it wouldn't be surprising if it was a favourite in the royal household. Zara even enjoyed a dance with Anton Du Beke at a celebrity charity evening in Newport, South Wales back in 2017. Speaking about the show, she said: "We love watching it."

The Tusk Awards was a special night for Kate and William, since William became Royal Patron of Tusk in December 2005. The Duke, 36, has actively supported the charity's work both privately and publicly on many occasions and recently visited Tusk projects in Namibia and Tanzania.

Newsreader Kate Silverton actually hosted the awards, and Aljaz was more than happy to be her date for the evening! She also shared her dance partner's happy photo on Monday, writing: "First day back in training @bbcstrictly & reflecting on a pretty special week @aljazskorjanec."