Aljaz Skorjanec treats Janette Manrara to date night after Strictly exit: see pics What a lovely husband!

Aljaz Skorjanec had the perfect way to lift Janette Manrara’s spirits following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing - treating her to a romantic date night! The professional dancer took his wife to a hotel in London for a special meal, where they shared steak, chips and salad, and posted a video of Janette preparing to tuck into their food on Instagram Stories.

It was a gesture Janette appeared to appreciate, as she also shared her own video from their “date night” on her own social media pages. They chose a central London location for the outing; the South Place Hotel located close to Liverpool Street. The South Place Chop House within the hotel offers a range of different steaks, with prices ranging from £21 to £35, along with an extensive selection of wines, making it a good choice for a date night. The hotel also has a cocktail bar, terrace and Michelin-starred restaurant where Aljaz and Janette could have visited for their night out.

Aljaz treated Janette to a romantic dinner on Tuesday

The couple’s outing follows a "bittersweet" moment for Janette, who was voted off Strictly on Sunday alongside her dance partner Dr Ranj. Janette broke down in tears as she reflected on the experience in an interview with Zoe Ball on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday, saying: "It's very bittersweet, but I'd rather leave on an awesome high.” Dr Ranj added: "I've been so lucky to dance with this incredible lady, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner."

STORY: Inside the home of Strictly couple Aljaz & Janette

The couple married in 2017

Janette and Aljaz have been very supportive of each other throughout Strictly, despite competing against each other with different celebrity partners. Aljaz is currently paired with BBC journalist Kate Silverton, and said he was “tremendously proud” to have made it through to week eight of the show, but told fans he had a "bitter sweet taste" following Janette and Dr Ranj’s exit. “So much joy watching them this series!” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

MORE: Aljaz and Janette introduce the newest addition to their family

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.