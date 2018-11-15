Strictly Come Dancing stars arrive in Blackpool ahead of special - see pictures Who's ready for Strictly this weekend?

It's one of the biggest shows during the Strictly Come Dancing calendar. And with the Blackpool special just days away, the celebrities and their dance partners have arrived in the northern city, taking in all the sights surrounding the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Ashley Roberts was one of the first to take to Instagram to share a picture and video with pro Pasha Kovalev. "We made it. Blackpool, Blackpool, Blackpool," the pair could be heard chanting. AJ Pritchard also shared updates throughout his journey with Lauren Steadman.

This weekend, the production will move out of its usual home of Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, for a Blackpool live special. It will also coincide with an anti-fracking protest in front of the Blackpool Tower, and an insider told The Sun: "The producers were hoping they could stage this year's Blackpool event without any mishaps. But the demonstration is something of a headache for them." The BBC bosses have also upped security since Gorka Marquez had two teeth knocked out after being attacked in the city in 2016. A spokesperson told HELLO! on Wednesday: "All our security arrangements are reviewed and adjusted accordingly for every live show."

Blackpool Tower Ballroom is the home of several huge dancing competitions, including the World Modern Jive Championships, World Northern Soul Dance championship and the Blackpool Junior Dance Festival. Part of the hall's popularity is its amazing floor, which is designed to absorb shocks, which improves dances.

Meanwhile, former pro Brendan Cole recently revealed why the Blackpool edition of Strictly is important for the professionals. In his exclusive column for HELLO!, the star admitted that those who make it to the Blackpool show actually get an extra payment. "Blackpool week is always a milestone for the couples," he revealed. "It's an incredible show to be a part of with a big crowd, a lot of fuss and and it's also a chance for a jolly up north. There's also a little added incentive for the celebs of a small bonus in their pay packet."

