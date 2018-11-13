Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries reveals how she is rebuilding her life The comedian was recently spotted kissing married professional Katya Jones

Rebecca Humphries, the former girlfriend of Seann Walsh, has opened up about the comedian's cheating scandal with Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, and how she plans to rebuild her life. In a candid open letter, shared on Vogue.com on Tuesday in honour of World Kindness Day, the actress wrote: "It's been a revelatory few weeks in many ways. On October 8, I had an aim: to present a more fully formed and accurate version of a woman than the neater, simpler character of 'spurned partner' that was already being run with." Rebecca swiftly dumped Seann after pictures emerged of him sharing a "drunken" kiss with Katya on a night out, which happened to be the same day as Rebecca's birthday.

The actress, who was in a relationship with Seann for five years, won a legion of followers after posting a defiant statement in which she announced their split. She added: "The woman whose truth I was standing up for was myself. In doing so came revelation number one; that of a strength and resoluteness I had forgotten I possessed." Detailing the aftermath of the kiss, Rebecca continued: "But perhaps the biggest shock (no mean feat), has been of the thousands of people who recognised the Wonder Woman behind that statement was at the same time standing in the ruins of a shattered reality - and their rush to offer humour, perspective and life-force to help rebuild it."

At the time of the split, Rebecca explained how she wasn't a "victim" in all of this. "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim," she wrote. "I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up." She added: "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour." Rebecca then concluded: "Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though."

