Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh enjoy rare night out The happy couple got married in 2015

With busy careers and children to take care of, Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh don’t get a chance to spend time alone together very often. But on Tuesday the celebrity couple enjoyed a rare night off from parenting duties as they stepped out to attend the Together for Short Lives charity event. Peter posted a photo of them posing together inside their house ahead beforehand, with the Mysterious Girl singer looking smart in a navy suit and tie, while Emily looked stylish in a sparkly midi-dress and metallic heels. "Date night kind of," Peter wrote in the caption.

Peter Andre and Emily posed ahead of their night out

READ: ITV addresses reports that Holly Willoughby will be replaced on I'm A Celebrity

Peter met Emily when she was still a medical student back in 2010 through Emily's dad, who is also a doctor and introduced the singer to his daughter after treating him for kidney stones. The pair were friends for a while before they began dating, and they went public with their relationship in 2012 at a Magic Mike premiere. They went on to have two children together, Amelia, four, and Theo, two. Emily is also a doting stepmum to Peter's two children from his first marriage to Katie Price, Junior, 13, and Princess, eleven.

Loading the player...

Peter Andre in 60 seconds

Peter recently told HELLO! that the pair take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same," he said. There is no denying that Peter and Emily are besotted with one another, and the singer adores doting on his wife of three years. The dad-of-four told HELLO! about the most romantic present he has ever given Emily – and he certainly doesn’t do things by halves! Discussing the time he took Emily on a trip to Venice for her birthday, he said: "I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour.'"

MORE: Peter Andre and Emily's fun day out at the farm with their children - photos

He continued: "She said 'leave for what?' I said 'what do you mean? You need your passport.' So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going. "We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God.' So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.