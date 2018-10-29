Peter Andre's family day out at the farm with wife Emily is the cutest – see photos Such fun!

Peter Andre showed just how much of a family man he is after posting some heartwarming photos on Instagram. The Andres enjoyed a day out at the farm, where the singer's children mucked in and got their hands dirty. One photo showed Bista – Peter's daughter with his first wife Katie Price – tending to a calf. "Bista feeding a baby calf born last night at our friend's farm," the dad-of-four wrote.

He followed it up with another adorable shot of his four-year-old daughter Amelia, who he shares with wife Emily. "Now Amelia's turn :))," he captioned it. A third photo from their day out showed Emily walking hand-in-hand with one-year-old Theo, who was bundled up in a red snowsuit.

Peter's daughter Bista helped feed a calf

Peter and Emily share two youngsters, while the Mysterious Girl singer also has two older children with his ex-wife: Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, nicknamed Bista. The doting dad recently revealed that he would love to have another child with his doctor wife.

Writing in his Now magazine column, the former pop star explained: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

The singer also shared a photo of four-year-old Amelia

He continued: "At the start, it felt like he was never going to settle and sleep through the night, but now he's such a good baby and sleeps the longest out of all the kids! If we do have another one, it will be the last though... maybe!"

Peter's two older children Junior and Bista recently moved in with him and started at a new school in September. In his column, he wrote: "J and P are settling well into their new school and making lots of friends, which is great and I've managed to sign them up for Greek lessons as part of their curriculum."

Peter's wife Emily with their son Theo

At the start of term, he also revealed he was a bit emotional after seeing his children all grown-up. "And here they go. Very first day at High School. They said if I get emotional they're gonna tell everyone I'm not their dad. I'm like 'I can't help the pollen count.' Good luck kids," he captioned the sweet Instagram photo.

