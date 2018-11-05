Peter Andre reveals pride for wife Emily after new discovery The Mysterious Girl singer shares two children with Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre married junior doctor Emily MacDonagh in 2015, and the Mysterious Girl singer often talks about how proud he is of her impressive career. And so when the dad-of-four discovered her medical school certificate tucked away in the house, he was quick to put in a frame so that it could be seen by everyone. Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Peter shared a photo of the award hanging up in the family home. "Why this wasn’t on display I'll never know. #Proud." Fans were quick to congratulate Emily, and many were even more impressed to discover that she had been awarded a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. One wrote: "Bachelor of Surgery? So she can perform operations then?", while another said: "Brains and beauty." A third added: "Totally agree, she worked very hard for this it should be on display."

Peter Andre framed Emily's certificate in their home

While Emily likes to keep out of the limelight, she delighted fans at the beginning of the year as she stepped in for TV doctor, Dr Hilary on Lorraine. The 28-year-old appeared confident and poised as she sat down with Lorraine Kelly to discuss the latest medical news, and as a result, was invited back to cover for him again. Emily returned to work in 2016 after welcoming her second child, son Theo, in November 2016. At the time, Peter told HELLO! that his wife was really looking forward to work. "Emily's about to go back to work and she is really looking forward to working," he said. "Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I;m going to be very, very proud."

Emily and Peter are parents to Theo, two, and four-year-old Amelia, while Peter also shares son Junior, 13, and Princess, eleven, with ex-wife Katie Price. And while there is nothing he loves more than being a dad, Peter recently gave an answer that surprised many when he was asked by Lorraine Kelly if he would have any more children. Appearing on Lorraine, he said: "You do realise I think, after changing that many nappies, you do start to go, 'I'm not sure anymore.' I'm 45, I reckon I've still got a couple of years left in me but I'm not sure."

