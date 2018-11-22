Find out why Strictly's Neil Jones is 'disgusted' at wife Katya This will shock you!

She may be a dancing sensation on Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems Katya Jones isn't all that perfect. Her husband Neil Jones was left "disgusted" after she revealed a bad habit - she once ate spaghetti through her nose! During a game on It Takes Two alongside their fellow Strictly pros where they guess outrageous facts about each other, Katya's secret had them all talking. When asked about who once tried to eat spaghetti through their nose, Giovanni Pernice said: "Which pro is weird? That's what you're asking me. Which pro is the weirdest one? Spaghetti from the nose?"

Katya and Neil Jones have been married for five years

Janette Manrara was quick to give a firm warning to her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, saying: "Aljaz, if you ever put spaghetti up your nose you're going to get it from your wife. So this better not have been you. I can definitely see him being dared to do it and having done it." Katya then jumped in and remarked: "Oh, come on guys! I thought you'd get that! It's obviously me! I once ate spaghetti through my nose. Please don't try that at home." The shocking revelation about his wife left Neil pretty surprised, with the pro telling the camera: "What? I'm not cooking pasta for her ever again!"

MORE: The Strictly professional dancers and their sizzling romances

Loading the player...

This comes shortly after the couple have been putting a united front since Katya was pictured kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh. Neil, 35, chose not to address the recent scandal surrounding his wife of five years, and has instead defiantly stood by her side. After the news first emerged, Katya confirmed that the pair are "fine", while Seann parted ways from his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries. "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions," Katya tweeted at the time. "I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

MORE: Strictly's Danny John-Jules breaks his silence as he hits back at 'arrogance' claims

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.