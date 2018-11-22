Strictly Come Dancing's Danny John-Jules breaks his silence as he hits back at 'arrogance' claims

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny John-Jules has made a sensational return to social media, a week after reports claimed he won't be returning for the show's grand finale. The 58-year-old, who was recently eliminated alongside dance partner Amy Dowden, responded to the support he received and hit back at claims of "arrogance" following a short holiday to the Dominica. "After 'Leaving On A Jet Plane' and having just landed back in UK, I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support I've been catching up on. It's been very comforting and very much appreciated," he tweeted alongside a Strictly GIF of him and Amy.

Danny John-Jules was recently booted off Strictly

Although several fans voiced their support following his Strictly stint, one tweeter was slightly more critical and called him "arrogant". The tweet read: "Great dancer but quite arrogant. It's mainly a personality contest and you struggled pal." Unimpressed, Danny replied: "What didn't you like about mine, compared to everyone else's 'Personality' and 'Arrogance'..." It's been two weeks since Danny's exit from Strictly, which was met with much controversy. He failed to show up to Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two, the day after he was booted off the competition. Pro dancer Amy joined host Zoe Ball on the sofa alone, with presenter Zoe simply saying: "Danny has decided not to join us."

It has since been reported that Danny will not appear on the Strictly Come Dancing finale, following accusations that he was a bully on the show. A spokesperson for Strictly told HELLO!: "Every year all of our celebrities are invited back for the grand final at the end of the series. This year is no different and we look forward to reuniting them all once more." Rumours circulated a few weeks ago regarding Danny's behaviour towards Amy. The Red Dwarf actor was reportedly issued with a warning after Amy had fled their rehearsals in tears, but both have remained defiant against the claims, with Amy saying she had "never felt threatened of bullied by Danny."

