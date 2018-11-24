Strictly Come Dancing secrets: the one thing pro dancers receive after every Saturday show We chatted to former Strictly stars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace-Mistry have reflected on their time on the ballroom dancing show and revealed the one thing that may surprise fans. Every Saturday night after filming, the professional dancers aren't given much time to breathe and relax. They may be sighing relief that they've made it through to next week's show, but a runner immediately preps them for their next performance.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Flavia said: "It probably is the biggest feeling when on a Saturday, you know you've had a whole week, it may have gone well, it may have gone not well, when it all does come together and the audience are possibly up on their feet, the music's been amazing, your celebrity partner got through their routine in one piece, the comments are brilliant – it's relief. Unfortunately, the relief doesn't last very long because as soon as that finishes, you're thinking, 'Right tomorrow…'"

Vincent revealed: "Someone runs to you with a CD of the song of the following week and that's the end of that little moment. They come to you when the show finishes, everything has gone well, the music, the judges, the performance, and then all the magic stops the moment a runner comes to you with the CD saying, 'Vincent, this is your next week's dance.' It does take you to work mode straight again." "The music for your next week and you're like, 'Ugh!'" Flavia recalled. "It's a very, very small feeling of relief that is very, very, very short."

Strictly dancers are given a CD with the music for the following week

The former Strictly stars also spoke to HELLO! about the dreaded Strictly curse, which has seen the end of many couples' relationships, including Flavia and Vincent's. The couple were together for 11 years when Flavia embarked on a relationship with her celebrity dance partner, EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo.

When asked about the Strictly curse, Flavia said: "I'd love to say a witch cast a spell on it but it just isn't true. People push themselves out of their comfort zones and do drastic things so that they can move on. They need something to punch them in the face and snap them out of their regular lives. If they were in a happy place, they wouldn't let that happen."

