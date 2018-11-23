Strictly's Janette Manrara gives a glimpse of her and Aljaz Skorjanec's lavish bedroom That huge bed was made for jumping in!

Janette Manrara might have been eliminated from the Strictly competition a few weeks ago, but the professional dancer is still keeping very busy. Janette, who celebrated turning 35 last weekend, managed to take some time out on Thursday night to catch up with her fans on social media and she even gave them a sneak peek at the luxury bedroom she shares with husband and Strictly co-star Aljaz Skorjanec. After talking about how excited and busy she is rehearsing for the Strictly Christmas special with Aston Merrygold, Janette went on to show people her room, while asking: "When you're really busy and are having a busy week, how do you cope with a messy room? It makes me tick, almost, when I see how messy it is."

READ: Why isn’t I’m A Celebrity on TV on a Saturday?

Janette shows of her gorgeous bed

She then added: "My room's not too bad, my bed's made and everything, but I'm not going to turn my phone any further because that's where the mess is! And look, my vanity's pretty good. But I hate mess." Janette showed off her huge (and super comfy looking!) bed with plush cushions, before treating fans to a glimpse of her dressing table with an impressive collection of gold jewellery and a framed inspirational Disney quote. Janette has given fans a tour of her house before, proving her love of all things Disney with her cute Mickey and Minnie mug collection.

READ: Phillip Schofield looks unrecognisable with brown hair

Janette has shared a photo of her dressing table before

Janette hails from Miami and Aljaz is from Slovenia, the pair have settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in July 2017, attended by celebrity friends including Louise Redknapp, Frankie Bridge and Ore Oduba. Aljaz also left the Strictly competition last Saturday with celebrity partner Kate Silverton, but it looks like he and Janette are keeping a very busy household in the run-up to Christmas.