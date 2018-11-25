Catherine Zeta Jones watched Meghan and Harry's wedding with cardboard cut-out Queen - full hilarious details She's a huge fan of the royal family

Catherine Zeta-Jones might have chosen to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding across the pond at her New York home, but she still found a way to celebrate her Welsh roots by throwing a very British party for the occasion. In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the mum-of-two revealed how she watched the ceremony with her family, including husband Michael Douglas, and even a few cardboard cut-out members of the royal family. Catherine said: "I'm a huge royalist. I have flags and we had cardboard cut-outs of the Queen and Meghan and Harry when we watched them get married. It was 4am in New York, and we were having cream tea," The 49-year-old continued to explain that she dug out a ballgown, while her daughter Carys, 15, wore an Oscar de la Renta dress, and her son Dylan, 18, looked dapper in a top hat and tails for the occasion. Michael, 74, was the official tea-maker.

READ: Holly Willoughby just responded to criticism about her hair in the best way

Catherine's New York home where she watched the royal wedding

The gorgeous brunette actress also explained why she loves the royals, praising Princes William and Harry for their work with raising mental health awareness. Catherine, who has been open about her bipolar diagnosis since revealing it in 2011, said: "For me, a diagnosis like that was completely terrifying and I didn’t want anyone to find out. I didn’t know what it was. It just sounded weird and that everyone in the world would think you were cuckoo," before commending the Princes' fantastic work by adding: "It’s great to have people out there talking about it because I found it particularly hard."

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter look-alikes including Catherine Zeta Jones

Loading the player...

READ: See Charles as a teenager at Frogmore House where his fourth grandchild will grow up

Catherine has shared photos of her Manhattan home in New York, which boasts a prime location with incredible views over Central Park, on her social media channels before. The living room has a traditional and formal decor, with terracotta walls and a patterned rug covering the floor. There is plenty of space for entertaining and socialising, with two cream sofas topped with an array of scatter cushions, as well as four matching armchairs. At the centre of the seating area there is a leather upholstered coffee table, which has been topped with various books and accessories. It sounds like the perfect place for a royal knees-up!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.