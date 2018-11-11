Michelle Keegan bravely shares video from her doctor's visit to raise cervical cancer awareness This is so important for her fans

Michelle Keegan has bravely shared her experience of getting a smear test over a series of videos posted on social media, highlighting the importance of attending appointments to help diagnose and beat cervical cancer. The 32-year-old actress did a live video-blog of the appointment, before sharing a post of another video along with the caption: "It’s Time to talk cervical screening examinations... AKA the dreaded SMEAR (horrible word) test! I’m going to be honest with you all, I’ve had numerous letters come through my front door that I’ve pushed aside. I’ve also ignored my mums tiresome pleas telling me to book an appointment with my local GP…" She continued: "However I finally got my finger out, (pardon the pun) and went to my appointment. My doctor was so lovely, I hopped onto the bed and it was over in less than 2 MINUTES!!! It was a tad uncomfortable but no means painful."

Fans have applauded Michelle's honesty, with one writing: "As a smear taker myself, it's great to see famous people who are followed by thousands put this out there," while another added: "Well done for you for bringing this up into the open... it saved my life 5-6 years ago." A third confessed: "I've been exactly the same as you, putting it off and shoving letters in drawers. I'm going to make an appointment tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Michelle's husband Mark Wright, also 31, has been raising awareness of the work at Alderhey Children's Hospital, after visiting children there on Friday. He posted photos of the patients he met there, who he described as 'the most amazing, strong children'. Mark is back in the UK with Michelle after recently filming his new show The Bachelor in South Africa.

